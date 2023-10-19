‘Congress bus yatra in Telangana is sure to fail’, asserts KTR

Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress party leaders for their lack of commitment towards Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that their bus yatra will fail.

On Thursday, October 19, KTR took to ‘X’ and attacked the grand old party. He compared the progress in Telangana under the BRS regime and the dismal conditions in Karnataka under the Congress rule.

“While Telangana had become synonymous with a golden era of welfare initiatives, Karnataka had become a symbol of a dark regime,” stated the BRS minister.

Demanding an explanation from Rahul Gandhi over his silence on the delay in the establishment of a tribal university in Telangana, KTR also questioned the BJP government at the Centre for its failure to set up the Bayyaram steel factory.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi had no right to visit Telangana, KTR backed his comment saying that the former had refrained from questioning the NDA government on promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

KTR further criticised the Congress for being unable to provide even five hours of electricity to farmers in Karnataka, while in Telangana, the government revolutionised farming by supplying uninterrupted free electricity to farmers.

Ridiculing the BRS corruption remarks by the Congress leaders who were synonymous with corruption, KTR questioned the Congress harassing contractors for commissions in Karnataka.

He contrasted the Congress’s inaction on addressing Podu lands issues for decades against the proactive steps taken by the Telangana government to distribute 4.5 lakh acres of land, benefiting scores of tribals.

Slamming Congress for invoking the name of Srikant Achari, who sacrificed his life for the Telangana statehood cause, KTR termed the party as the ‘prime villain’ of Telangana.

Linking the TPCC president to a vulture that flourished on land mafia and MLA ticket sales TPCC chief, KTR said that the countdown for the Congress in Telangana had begun ever since Revanth Reddy was made the chief.

“The Congress, with its history of failures, would never regain the people’s trust in Telangana,” said KTR.