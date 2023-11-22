Congress candidate G Vivek used bogus firm to transfer money: ED

Hyderabad: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residences and offices of Telangana Congress Chennur candidate G Vivek Venkatswamy on November 21, investigations revealed that a certain firm was being used to “circuitously transfer money with no real business rationale.”

The Central investigation agency, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that G Vivek had transferred Rs 8 crore from his bank account to a firm called Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd, which is a bogus company.

Also Read I-T raids at premises of Telangana Congress Chennur candidate Vivek Venkataswamy

“G Vivek, his wife and their company, Visaka Industries, had transactions of more than Rs 100 crore with Vigilance Security. The entity declared a mere Rs 20 lakhs as ‘revenue from operations’ in its latest balance sheets,” read a press release from ED.

“ED investigations further revealed, prima facie, FEMA contraventions by the Vigilance Security Pvt Ltd and its parent company Yeshwant Realtors majority shares are held by a foreign national, ” the statement read.

ED seized digital devices and incriminating documents indicating unaccounted transactions worth crores, it added.