Congress ‘chargesheet’ laments state of health in Telangana, attacks BRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Saturday alleged that under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Health and Family Welfare department is rife with chronic illnesses.

As part of its Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, the opposition party in the state concentrated on ‘broken promises’ of the ruling dispensation and the situation of the state-run hospitals in its second ‘chargesheet’ against the BRS government, which was released on Saturday.

The ‘chargesheet’ with 16 points was released by Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, the chairman of the AICC Programmes Implementation Committee, along with colleagues K Madan Mohan Rao and Palvai Sravanthi.

Even after the pandemic, which cost thousands of lives around the world, the government is accused in the chargesheet of having a paucity of resources, personnel, and medicine.

Maheshwar Reddy took a dig of the chief minister by stating that while Telangana only has one doctor for every 2 lakh people, it should have one for every 1,000 people. Additionally, he stated that, in contrast to the national recommendations of 8 percent, the state government only designated 4.4 percent of its Budget allocations to the health sector.

The Congress leader further said that the BRS had pledged to construct 30-bed hospitals at the mandal level, 100-bed hospitals at the Assembly constituency level, and super speciality hospitals at the district level. “However this pledge has yet to be fulfilled,” he said.

“The BRS government repealed the rule that doctors should stay locally, and it resulted in the non-availability of doctors in rural areas. Moreover, shortage of medicine continues to burden the health centres,” Maheshwar Reddy said.

He also said that the health cards issued to the poor and journalists are non-functional.