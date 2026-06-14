Congress conspiracy against Dharmasthala exposed, says R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that a massive conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Dharmasthala has now been exposed. He claimed that what he described as a “₹200-crore conspiracy” orchestrated by Congress and left-leaning groups has collapsed following recent developments in the controversial case.

Taking to social media platform X, Ashoka alleged that Congress had used a masked individual named Chinnayya to defame the revered religious institution and its spiritual leadership. According to him, the “truth” behind the episode has now surfaced, exposing what he termed a deliberate attempt to malign one of Karnataka’s most respected religious centres.

“Today, the vile conspiracy woven by the Congress government’s leftist brigade has been exposed in public. Congress had allegedly plotted a grand ₹200-crore conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of Dharmasthala by using an unworthy individual as a front. That entire façade has now collapsed,” Ashoka said.

The BJP leader further accused former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of giving legitimacy to false allegations instead of standing by the truth. “At a time when he should have stood with the truth, Siddaramaiah rolled out the red carpet for those making baseless allegations. In attempting to shake the foundations of faith, he has now been proven wrong,” he alleged.

Ashoka also recalled the BJP’s earlier protests under the banner of “Dharmasthala Chalo,” stating that the party had warned the government against targeting religious institutions and Hindu traditions. He claimed that recent developments had vindicated the BJP’s stand.

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“BJP had strongly opposed this anti-Sanatana approach and launched the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ movement to protect faith and expose the conspiracy. Today, that struggle has succeeded and the truth has emerged like the sun,” he said.

Demanding accountability, Ashoka urged the Congress government to issue a public apology to the people of Karnataka and to the devotees associated with Dharmasthala. He further demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged conspiracy and strict action against those responsible.

“The Congress government must apologise publicly for attempting to bring disrepute to an institution revered by lakhs of devotees. Our fight will continue until every person involved in this conspiracy is identified and brought to justice,” Ashoka warned.

The remarks have added a fresh political dimension to the controversy, with the BJP seeking to corner the Congress government over the issue and demanding answers regarding the allegations surrounding Dharmasthala.