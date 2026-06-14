Karnataka failed to distribute fertilisers: Prahlad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has accused the Karnataka government of attempting to shift blame onto the Centre over the reported fertiliser shortage in the state, alleging that the crisis is the result of administrative failure by the Congress government rather than a lack of supply.

Responding to reports of farmers struggling to obtain fertilisers in several parts of Karnataka, Joshi said the Centre had ensured adequate stocks well ahead of the monsoon season despite global supply-chain challenges. He claimed that the state government was creating a false narrative of shortage to cover up its inability to effectively distribute fertilisers to farmers.

Despite global supply chain disruptions, the Government of India has ensured that Karnataka farmers have adequate availability of fertilizers for Kharif 2026.



📌 Urea: Against a pro-rata requirement of 3.13 LMT till 10 June, availability of 5.59 LMT was ensured. Even after sales… — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 13, 2026

“The Congress government in Karnataka is behaving irresponsibly by blaming the Centre. There is no shortage of fertilisers in the state. The real issue is the failure of the state administration to ensure timely distribution to farmers,” Joshi said.

According to the Union minister, Karnataka received fertiliser allocations exceeding its estimated requirements between January and March 2026 to facilitate advance stocking. During this period, the state was supplied with an additional 0.33 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 1.29 lakh metric tonnes of DAP and 1.58 lakh metric tonnes of NPKS fertilisers beyond projected demand.

Joshi stated that against the requirement of 3.13 lakh metric tonnes of urea up to June 10, the Centre had ensured availability of 5.59 lakh metric tonnes. Even after the sale of 2.47 lakh metric tonnes, more than 3.12 lakh metric tonnes remained in stock, while another 17,190 metric tonnes was in transit.

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Similarly, against a requirement of 1.89 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, the Centre supplied 2.57 lakh metric tonnes. Current stocks stand at 1.09 lakh metric tonnes, with additional supplies continuing to arrive. For NPKS fertilisers, against a requirement of 4.36 lakh metric tonnes, the Centre ensured availability of 9.28 lakh metric tonnes.

“The Government of India remains fully committed to protecting farmers’ interests. Sufficient stocks are available, and it is now the responsibility of the state government to ensure they reach farmers without delay,” Joshi asserted.

His remarks come amid growing complaints from farmers across Karnataka regarding difficulties in procuring fertilisers during the crucial sowing season, triggering a fresh political confrontation between the BJP-led Centre and the Congress government in the state.