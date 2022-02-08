Congress didn’t create Telangana to win polls: Revanth Reddy hits back at PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making remarks that the party failed to win in Telangana despite claiming credit for the creation of the state.

“He should understand that Congress created Telangana not to win polls…Today he sounded more like Gujarat CM than PM, such remarks don’t suit a PM…” ANI quoted Revanth Reddy.

“BJP has become like IPC 302 in the country, people will answer them in future polls…In 2018 BJP’s deposit was seized on 107/119 seats, we got 30% votes. How much did they get? I urge PM that while addressing Parliament he shouldn’t raise such petty issues..” he also said.

Section 302 in The Indian Penal Code is the section for murder.

“In Tamil Nadu, (you got power) for the last time in 1962. You got a chance nearly 62 years ago. You take credit for creating the state of Telangana. But even after that, the people there did not accept you. It is 20 years since the formation of Jharkhand. Congress is still not fully accepted there but attempts to enter through the backdoor. The question is not about results in elections. The question is about the intent.” PM Modi had said during his reply to the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Monday.