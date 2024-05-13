Congress files complaint against Kishan Reddy for violating MCC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leader G Niranjan has filed a complaint against the BJP state president and candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

According to Niranjan, after casting his vote, Reddy, while speaking to mediapersons purportedly took the name of Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi, which is a violation of the MCC.

Appealing to voters, Reddy said, “I have come with family and friends who have cast their vote with me. Polling day is declared a holiday so that you all can cast your vote. Do not consider it a regular holiday. Please go out and vote and then enjoy your day. PM Narendra Modi reiterates that this is a festival of democracy.”

“I urge everyone, whenever your state or region goes to polls, please go out and vote for the country’s development, security, and welfare…” he said.

#WATCH | Telangana: After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy says, "… I have come with family and friends who have cast their vote with me. Polling day is declared a holiday so that you… pic.twitter.com/nxVlG3s1fG — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

“Sri G.Kishan Reddy, State BJP President and Union Minister today after casting his vote at Barkatpura addressed the media and taken the name of Sri Narendra Modi which is a violation. Please instruct the concerned to register a case against him.” read the complaint.

Voting for 17 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana is currently underway.