Congress govt conspiring to destroy Gurukul system: BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday, October 8 alleged that the Congress government is “conspiring to destroy the Gurukul education system.”

Expressing dismay over the budget allocated to the Gurukul institutions, Kumar asked whether these were “schools or poultry farms.”

Kumar remarked that the BRS government had established a gurukul system to provide quality education to students from low-income families. He urged Congress to hold an all-party meeting an all-party meeting to discuss the future of integrated schools with intellectuals and education experts.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Kumar launched a scathing attack on chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, saying they lacked understanding of the Gurukul system.

“They claim to be building integrated schools in 21 constituencies, but how can they justify constructing facilities for 2,560 students with just Rs 25 crore? Are these schools or poultry farms?” he asked, challenging the government’s approach to education infrastructure.

Kumar went on to say that the BRS government had meticulously built the Gurukul system, allowing children from all communities access to quality education. He pointed out that the BRS government had spent Rs 10 lakh per student annually, ensuring proper facilities and inclusivity.

Criticising the chief minister’s remarks accusing the previous government of failing to maintain the schools and ensure social justice, he added, “If the Congress government is truly committed to education, it should immediately release funds for repairs and improvements in the 662 Gurukul residential schools.”