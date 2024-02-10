Congress govt hell bent on blocking Hyderabad growth: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao described the Congress government’s maiden state budget as a ‘disappointment’ and an ‘attempt to obstruct Hyderabad’s development’.

Addressing GHMC corporators of the Sanathnagar assembly constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, February 10, the former IT minister expressed his displeasure over the cancellation of Pharma City and Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion projects.

“These were significant projects for Hyderabad’s progress. However, the recent decision to scrap these projects can lead to a potential decline in state revenue,” he said, accusing the Congress-led state government of hindering the progress of Hyderabad’s development with “ulterior political motives”.

“People will no longer believe in the attention diversion efforts which only mislead the people rather than focusing on the implementation of development welfare programmes,” he said.

Also Read Telangana budget let down people, says Harish Rao

He criticized the state government’s ‘interference’ in GHMC’s general body meetings as well as alleged difficulties faced by the GHMC members in day-to-day operations. He urged the governing body and elected corporators to exercise their powers to serve the people effectively.

“It should be remembered that the GHMC is a local government constituted as part of the five-tier system of administration established by the Constitution,” he said.

KTR also slammed the Congress-led state government’s decision to replace Telangana’s state emblem with a new one.

“They (Congress) changed TS to TG and are calling it maarpu (çhange). They now do not want Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam in the official logo of Telangana because according to them, they represent aristocratic tendencies….Anybody who visits the state from anywhere across the world goes to Charminar. Charminar represents Hyderabad….” he remarked.

KTR also questioned the ‘irony’ of the Revanth-led state government in making poet Ande Sri’s ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana‘ as the state song which “glorifies Golconda fort as Nawabs’ glory and celebrates Kakatiya dynasty.”