Congress govt in Telangana sanctioned 1 L pensions, plans 2 L more: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Minister Seethakka on Saturday, March 28, said the Telangana government has sanctioned 100,000 new pensions after the Congress assumed office, and is planning to extend another 200,000 pensions in the upcoming financial year. She added that funds for the additional pensions have already been allocated in the latest budget.

Pension expansion plan

Replying to a discussion in the state Assembly on the departmental budgets, the minister said the government is committed to expanding social security coverage for the poor.

She clarified that reports about pension removals are misleading. “No pensions have been scrapped. Only cases involving deceased beneficiaries or duplicate pensions are being reviewed and discontinued,” she said.

Seethakka targets Centre

Seethakka criticised the Union government’s contribution, stating that it provides only Rs 200–300 per pension and has not revised the amount for several years.

Pending dues cleared

Addressing concerns over rural development, she noted that most pending payments to former sarpanches were from the previous government’s tenure. The present government has already cleared Rs 318 crore in dues, she said.

Focus on women’s welfare

Highlighting gender issues, the minister said discrimination against women continues and stressed the need to include lessons on women’s dignity in school curricula.

She also pointed to initiatives like the police-led “Stand With Her” programme aimed at enhancing women’s safety.

Plans for elderly women

Seethakka said the government is considering forming special self-help groups for women above 60 years of age to support their financial independence.

Jal Jeevan Mission funds

The minister added that the state has submitted proposals seeking Rs 1,620 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, but has yet to receive funds from the Centre.