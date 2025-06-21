Congress govt sidelining minorities in Telangana: BRS

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail accuses the Congress government in Telangana of sidelining the Muslim community despite their crucial support in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, June 20, Sohail said that for the first time since 1952, Muslims have no representation in the Telangana Cabinet, Assembly, Lok Sabha, or Rajya Sabha. He called it a “historic betrayal” and charged the Congress with erasing the political presence of Muslims in the state.

The BRS leader said the Congress came to power with promises of social justice but has completely ignored the community since taking office. He noted that the failure to appoint a single Muslim minister reflects a lack of intent and commitment to inclusive governance.

Coinciding with Rahul Gandhi’s birthday celebrations, BRS workers distributed pamphlets at mosques in Muslim-dominated areas after Friday prayers, questioning the Congress leader’s slogan of “social justice” and pointing to unfulfilled promises.

Sohail said key pre-poll commitments, such as allocating Rs.4,000 crore for minority welfare and Rs.1,000 crore annually for loans to youth and women, have remained only on paper. He also alleged that welfare schemes like Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem and Shaadi Mubarak have either been scrapped or weakened.

He further accused the Congress government of failing to curb rising communal tensions and pointed to incidents of violence, mosque demolitions, and growing insecurity among Muslims. He criticised the decision to award the controversial film Razakar as Best Historical Film, calling it “an insult to Gaddar’s secular legacy.”

Sohail warned that the Muslim community is watching closely and will not remain silent if their rights and welfare are ignored. “This growing disillusionment will have a serious impact on Telangana’s political future if not addressed soon,” he said.