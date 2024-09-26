Congress has become spokesperson of Urban Naxals: J P Nadda

Bhubaneswar: Union minister and BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday, September 26 said that Congress has become the “spokesperson” of Urban Naxalism and is “encouraging” the disintegrating forces in the country today.

“The Congress has become the spokesperson of Urban Naxalism (Maoist). Congress is encouraging the disintegrative forces in the country,” alleged Nadda during his speech at a ‘Sadasyata Abhiyan’ (Membership drive) meeting programme here.

He alleged that Marxist parties and Congress have no ideology. Nadda further stated that the Marxists and Congress are fighting in Kerala while forming friendships and conducting photo sessions in New Delhi.

Congress is “shaking hands” with those who are saying to repeal the decision regarding the revoking of Article 370 in Kashmir, he said.

He added that the Bharatiya Jana Sangha said in 1952 that in one nation, there couldn’t be two Constitutions, two PMs, and two symbols, adding that this is a long journey that started in 1952-53. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for it.

Integrating of J&K with India under PM Modi’s Leadership:

“In 2019, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi and the able skills of Amit Shah, we could see in Parliament on August 5th of 2019 that Article 370 was abrogated from the constitution. As a result, Jammu and Kashmir now became a part of India constitutionally.”

He further added that earlier around 200 laws of India couldn’t be implemented in J&K.

“Congress leader Manmohan Singh and veteran BJP leader LK Advani who came from West Pakistan during the partition became the Prime Minister and deputy PM of India but the refugees from Pakistan in Kashmir couldn’t cast their vote in the Assembly election. However, this is the first time they are giving their vote in the Assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370,” added Nadda.

The BJP national president asserted that the Triple Talaq system does not exist in Islamic countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, and Indonesia. But, the triple talaq system was in force in India in the name of secularism. He said that PM Modi by enacting the law against the triple talaq system gave Muslim women their rights.

Nadda urged the people to join the BJP to strengthen the party for making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 under the leadership of PM Modi.

He also claimed that the membership of the BJP had reached 18 crores during the last membership drive conducted six years back. Every six years, the membership expires and it has to be renewed by all.