PM Modi working with dedication to improve lives of people: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday highlighted key achievements of the NDA government during its first 100 days in office and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to improve the lives of people, especially Dalits, youngsters and women.

Addressing an event organised to mark Modi’s 74th birthday at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda the prime minister was a “great personality”

The prime minister has dedicated his life to serving the country and humanity. He is changing the lives of people and has turned his resolve into an achievement, Nadda said.

The BJP chief inaugurated a blood donation camp under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ and an exhibition on the life of the prime minister.

“We celebrate the birthday of such a great personality as Seva Diwas,” he said, wishing a long life to Modi on his birthday.

The Centre’s approval of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens, the Unified Pension Scheme and 12 new smart cities projects were among the key decisions that Nadda listed as he highlighted the achievements of the Modi government.

He said all central government departments and Union ministers will present report cards before the people of the country apprising them of the the work done in the first 100 days of the Modi government.