Congress High Command steps in to ease Karnataka discontent

Bengaluru: The Congress high command has stepped up efforts to contain growing discontent within the Karnataka unit following the recent Cabinet expansion, with senior leaders meeting disappointed legislators amid protests by their supporters across the State. Even two days after the expansion, resentment continues among several MLAs who were overlooked for ministerial berths.

Supporters of aspirants denied Cabinet positions have organised demonstrations and shutdowns in several constituencies, demanding that their leaders be accommodated in the government. While some legislators have softened their stand after discussions with the party leadership, others continue to express disappointment over the selection process.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday and began a series of meetings with dissatisfied legislators. He met Indi MLA Yashavantharayagouda Patil, Vijayanagar MLA M. Krishnappa, Priya Krishna and senior legislator H.K. Patil in an attempt to pacify them. Surjewala also spoke to several other MLAs over the phone to reassure them that their concerns would be conveyed to the party leadership.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also joined the damage-control exercise by personally contacting several disappointed legislators. Sources said the Chief Minister cautioned some MLAs against taking extreme steps such as resigning, making it clear that such resignations would be accepted immediately if submitted.

Following his meeting with Surjewala, Yashavantharayagouda Patil said he had conveyed his disappointment over not being inducted into the Cabinet but added that the party leadership had assured him his concerns would be addressed. He said there was no immediate cause for confrontation after the discussions.

Surjewala and Chief Minister Shivakumar also visited the residence of M. Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna. After the meeting, Krishnappa said the party leaders had explained the circumstances behind the Cabinet formation and requested them to maintain unity. He admitted he had expected a ministerial berth but said the high command’s intervention deserved respect.

Meanwhile, KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad has also begun meeting disappointed legislators, including T.B. Jayachandra, H.K. Patil, Ashok Pattan, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Belur Gopalakrishna and Bangarapet MLA Narayanaswamy. He reportedly assured them that their grievances would be placed before the Congress high command and that they would continue to be given important responsibilities within the party.

Despite these efforts, some legislators remain dissatisfied. Bangarapet MLA Narayanaswamy said that while the leadership had acknowledged that Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts had been overlooked, no alternative could compensate for the denial of a Cabinet berth. He described the development as deeply disappointing.

Senior legislator Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Cabinet expansion was now a closed chapter and stressed the need to work for the party and the development of constituencies. He, however, maintained that the concerns of overlooked legislators had been communicated to the leadership.

A group of dissatisfied MLAs is also planning to meet during the Assembly session beginning on August 13 to discuss their future course of action. MLA Ashok Pattan said around 20 to 25 like-minded legislators were in touch with one another and would deliberate on their demands before deciding whether to meet the Chief Minister or approach the Congress high command in New Delhi. He clarified that the proposed meeting was intended to discuss their concerns rather than exert pressure on the party leadership.