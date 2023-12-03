Congress in Telangana will revive democracy: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy dedicated Party’s victory in the Assembly polls to Telangana’s Martyrs. He said on Sunday, December 3, that Congress in Telangana state will work to revive democracy and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

The Congress leader told mediapersons at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan that the state secretariat will be thrown open to the public the Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, will be renamed Ambedkar Praja Bhavan.

Revanth Reddy, who is the front-runner for the CM’s post, assured that the government will work to help the poor and take Telangana ahead on the path of development.

Democratic values were undermined by the BRS government, the TPCC chief alleged. “The Congress will work to revive the same and will be at the forefront of protecting human rights.”

He recalled that it was on December 3, 2009, when Srikanta Chary laid down his life for Telangana, adding that the mandate given by the people of the state on December 3, 2023, is a fitting tribute to him.

Revanth Reddy also thanked BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao for congratulating the Congress on its election victory. He assured that the party will respect the opposition parties and take them along in running the government.

He hoped that BRS would show the same spirit in the future.

Stating that the mandate given by the people has increased Congress’ responsibility, he assured that the party will fulfill all its promises.

He also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, and other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered Telangana for 21 days, inspired him and all the Congress leaders and workers in the state, he said.

Revanth Reddy also thanked Congress ally CPI and promised that the party will take the help of CPI-M, Telangana Jana Samithi, and other parties in running the government in an effective manner.

He hoped that BRS will show the same spirit in the future.

Stating that the mandate given by the people has increased Congress’ responsibility, he assured that the party will fulfil all its promises.

He also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered Telangana for 21 days, inspired him and all the Congress leaders and workers in the state, he said.

Revanth Reddy also thanked Congress ally CPI and promised that the party will take the help of CPI-M, Telangana Jana Samithi and other parties in running the government in an effective manner.