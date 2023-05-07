Congress insulted Lingayats, OBCs & Bajrangbali, says PM Modi in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Congress in his last public rally in Karnataka ahead of assembly polls scheduled to be held on May 10, saying the grand old party has insulted Lingayats, OBCs and also Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman).

Addressing a massive crowd in Nanjangud of Mysuru district, PM Modi said: “Do not believe in the bundle of lies by Congress. This is going to be my last speech in Karnataka before the Assembly elections. I thank all Kannada people from my heart for supporting me. All should participate in the festival of elections. Your vote will give new direction to the state and nation.”

PM Modi said that the BJP is striving for the welfare of all people.

“All people including those belonging to the Hakki-Pikki community have been brought back to India safely from Sudan. Congress has played politics in this crisis. Modi is there for you. We will take any required step to defend the country. We will not hesitate in taking any bold step,” PM Modi said.

He said that the Congress was insulting those who took part in the freedom struggle of India.

“Crores of Kannada people are insulted. ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Kuvempu described Karnataka as the daughter of India. But the Congress has adopted a divide and rule policy. I never thought the Congress would indulge in such cheap tactics to come to power,” he said.

He said that “India is in the second position in mobile production in the world”.

“Many big companies have come to Karnataka. Branded mobiles are produced in Karnataka. This is a matter of pride for the state. But for JD-S and Congress, it is not a matter of pride,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that to create a history and to make the state (Karnataka) number one in the country, the state assembly elections are significant.

“People believe in double engine government. There is only one conviction in all corners of the state that this time, the majority BJP government will come to power,” PM Modi said.