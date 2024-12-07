‘Congress is parasitic, Telangana CM should escape while he can,’ says Nadda

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda criticized the Congress as “parasitic” that survives by relying on other parties before eventually undermining them. He advised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to distance himself while he still could.

Addressing a public meeting held by BJP at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday, December 7, Nadda said that Congress was “standing on the crutches and running with the support of regional parties.”

“Congress has been working on four principles- as long as you live, live happily, enjoy, borrow and drink ghee. When everything is over, who will remember whom?” he remarked, commenting on the state government taking loans.

Also Read BJP MLA Raja Singh opposes new Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal

Comparing the Congress’ guarantees with a magician’s tricks, Nadda said that whether it was in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka or Telangana, the party hasn’t fulfilled its election promises after coming to power.

Listing out Congress’s promises, including giving Rs 12,000 per year to auto drivers, providing unemployment allowance to job-seekers, loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, establishing 6,000 new schools, Rs 12,000 per year assistance to farm workers among the few, Nadda questioned whether the promises were fulfilled or not.

As the mobilisation for the public meeting was thin, the ‘nay-saying voices’ were less in number and low in volume.

Nadda claimed that through the devolution of taxes, the Modi government has provided Rs 1.60 lakh crore along with Rs 1.19 lakh crore as grants-in-aid to Telangana.

He also said that the works for the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Bibinagar will be completed shortly.

Highlighting BJP secured seven seats in the Lok Sabha election from Telangana, Nadda expressed confidence that the saffron party will come to power in Telangana eventually.

CM is a puppet in the hands of urban naxals: Bandi

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay, addressing the meeting alleged that CM Revanth was a puppet in the hands of “urban naxals.”

“Those appointed by the Congress government in the education commission are urban naxals. Half of the state government comprises urban naxals. Revanth Reddy’s government is trying to turn the youth of the state into naxals. Do you want to become someone like Ambedkar, Shivaji, Savarkar, Swami Vivekananda, Sardar Patel, or an urban naxal?” he asked the crowd.

Bandi Sanjay also alleged that CM Revanth has a ‘secret dealing’ with BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and claimed it was this reason why senior leaders of the pink party, KTR and Harish Rao, are still not in jail.