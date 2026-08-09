Congress leader flags Indians’ immigration woes to UK MP

Bhopal/London: Congress leader Syed Saud Hasan from Bhopal met Amanda Jayne Hack, a Labour Party MP in the United Kingdom, on Saturday, August 8, and discussed the challenges Indians face there under the country’s new immigration policies.

According to a press release issued by Nandkishore Rao, Office Secretary, the two leaders also discussed the current situation in West Asia and regional peace.

During the meeting, Saud Hasan stated that the new immigration policies recently implemented by the British government are having the greatest impact on Indian students, professionals, and workers. He explained that the narrowing of the list of eligible occupations under the Skilled Worker Visa has excluded a large number of middle-skilled jobs, reducing employment opportunities for Indian youth.

British MP Amanda Hack assured serious consideration of these issues and stressed the need to further strengthen the strong and positive relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

This meeting is being seen as an important initiative towards effectively raising important issues concerning the Indian community at the international level and fostering constructive dialogue on global and humanitarian issues.

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Hasan also stated that the reduction in the duration of the Graduate Visa (Post-Study Work Visa) has reduced the time available for Indian students to obtain employment after completing their studies, which could adversely impact the future of thousands of students.

He also cited increases in immigration fees, immigration skills charges, and other fees as an additional financial burden on Indian families and employers. He said that proposals such as extending the eligibility period for permanent residency, tightening the salary threshold, and tightening English language rules could pose long-term challenges for the Indian community.

Citing the decades-old historical, economic, educational, and cultural ties between India and the UK, he urged the British government to review these policies to take into account the genuine concerns of the Indian community. The current situation in West Asia was also discussed during the meeting.

Hasan expressed concern to MP Hack about ongoing developments in Iran and rising tensions in the region. He stated that the initial military action against Iran was inconsistent with international law and the spirit of the UN Charter and had led to a serious humanitarian crisis.

He urged the United Kingdom to adopt a humanitarian approach, promote peace, dialogue, and a diplomatic solution, and support all possible humanitarian assistance to the Iranian people within the framework of international law.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after the meeting, Syed Saud Hasan clarified that Britain’s new immigration policies do not affect him personally, but they are affecting thousands of Indian students, professionals, and families who are currently living in Britain or want to go there in the future for education, employment, or business purposes.

He stated that he would continue to strongly raise issues concerning the interests of the Indian community in relevant forums. He urged MP Amanda Hack to raise these concerns of the Indian community in relevant government forums, including the British Parliament, and to seek practical solutions.