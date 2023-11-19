Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin reacts to BJP’s manifesto

Hyderabad: Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto of removing “unconstitutional religion-based reservations”, Congress leader and former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday that reservations are there all over India and you have to give a reservation.

BJP in its manifesto said that it will remove unconstitutional religion-based reservations and provide this to OBCs, SCs and STs.

“Every party gives their own manifesto but I don’t think that is workable (removing reservation) to be very honest. The reservations are there all over India, you have to give a reservation,” Mohammad Azharuddin told ANI.

Notably, the Congress has fielded Mohammed Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills in the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP manifesto in Hyderabad and said that the assurances made in the manifesto are ‘PM Modi guarantee’ to the public.

According to the party’s manifesto, BJP has decided to officially commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17th every year.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin responds after FIR filed against him

“We will observe August 27 as Razakar Horrors Remembrance Day to pay homage to the martyrs of Bairanpally and Parkal. Further, on assuming office, will establish a museum and a memorial in Hyderabad, to document the brave struggle of the people of Telangana against the Razakars and the Nizams,” BJP manifesto read.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.