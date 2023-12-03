Congress leader Shabbir Ali loses Nizamabad (U) to BJP’s Dhanpal

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir lost the Nizamabad urban seat to Dhanpal Suryanarayana of BJP in the Telangana elections 2023. Suryanarayan got 75240 votes while Shabbir trailed behind with 59853 votes.

Nizamabad Urban constituency is one of the prominent segments where Muslim voters are known to be a deciding factor. The Muslims comprise 1.2 lakh out of 1.9 lakh total registered voters.

In this poll fray, Shabbir Ali was the sole Muslim face and also the only strong candidate from the Muslim community outside of Hyderabad with a winning chance.

In the 2023 Telangana elections, the Nizamabad Urban constituency comprised a total of 2,86,766 eligible electors, with 1,39,163 male, 1,47,571 female, and 32 registered voters belonging to the third gender.

The electorate sex ratio in Nizamabad Urban was 1060 female voters for every 1000 male voters.

In the 2018 Telangana elections, Bigala Ganesh of TRS (now BRS) emerged victorious in this seat, defeating Taher Bin Hamdan of Congress by a margin of 25,841 votes.