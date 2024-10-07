Congress-led Himachal govt took loans worth Rs 27,000 crore in 18 months: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh took loans worth over Rs 27,000 crore in the last 18 months, former Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Thakur also made the sam allegation while addressing public meetings at several places in his parliamentary constituency Hamirpur, including in Nadaun, the home assembly seat of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday evening.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Thakur said, “During the tenure of only 18 months so far, the state government has taken a loan of more than Rs 27,000 crore, despite that this government does not have the budget to get development work done in the state.”

The BJP leader said the Congress government does not give anything, but it continuously makes plans to collect from the people.

The condition of roads is bad in the entire state and the chief minister’s assembly constituency Nadaun is no exception, he said.

There is a burden of taxes everywhere, be it electricity, water, roads, education or health. Electricity subsidy given by the previous BJP government has been stopped and the rural population has been burdened with water charges, he said.

He claimed that the BJP had already enrolled more than 16.5 lakh people as its primary members in the state and the work was still going on. The workers are the real backbone of any party and their needs and aspirations should be taken into consideration, he added.

He urged the people of the state to join the BJP, adding it could be done with a call on toll free number 8800002024.