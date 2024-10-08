Congress looking for excuse after Haryana defeat : BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday, October 8 made light of the Congress raising the issue of “unexplained slowdown” of the Haryana poll results on the Election Commission website as the opposition party’s attempt to build excuses for its impending defeat in the state elections.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that the trends in the counting of votes have made it clear that the ruling party is heading for a “glorious, decisive and historic” mandate in Haryana and will notch up its best show in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the Congress writing to the EC over the “unexplained slowdown” which allows “bad faith actors to spin narratives” that undermine the process, he mocked the opposition party for raising such an issue.

Also Read Maliwal slams AAP for betraying INDIA Bloc, splitting Congress votes in Haryana

It is a factually incorrect position to take, he said, adding that counting agents of the Congress are also there at booths to witness the proceedings.

“The Congress is merely making an excuse in the view of its impending defeat,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Noting that the assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir amid a lot of democratic fervour, he said all political parties should congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It used to be difficult to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, he said, adding that the election campaign was freely run in the sensitive area.

The BJP has won three seats and is leading in 45 in Haryana while the Congress has won three and is leading in 37.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has won six seats and is leading in 35 while the BJP has won nine seats and is leading in 20.