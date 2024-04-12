Congress helping Owaisi win in Hyderabad LS seat: BJP’s K Laxman

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national OBC Morcha chief K Laxman on Friday, April 12, alleged that the Congress is helping Asaduddin Owaisi win from Hyderabad seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also alleged that a “secret pact” is in place between the Congress, BRS and AIMIM. “But despite this, the BJP will win majority seats in the state,” he added.

Laxman said that the ruling Congress has failed in delivering on its poll promises made during the Assembly polls and the grand old party’s leadership is “worried and insecure” as the polls are approaching.

“Farmers are angry at Congress. There are doubts about the state government as it has linked its promises to Lok Sabha election results,” he added.

Laxman further said that the saffron party has no intentions of changing its LS candidates in Telangana. “We will soon announce the candidate for Secunderabad cantonment by-election,” he added.

The Lok Sabha polls in Telangana are going to take place on May 13, as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule.