Congress MLA Raj Gopal Reddy targets Telangana govt once again, this time over RRR

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against the Congress-led Telangana government, party MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy accused it of neglecting farmers displaced by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

Addressing a meeting with affected villagers at Sansthan Narayanapur Mandal headquarters on Sunday, September 7, Reddy alleged that the government was turning a “blind eye to the suffering of people who lost land,” particularly in the northern alignment passing through the Choutuppal division.

He claimed that during the previous government’s time, the RRR alignment was altered to benefit a company.

“Now, if the southern alignment has to be changed, the northern alignment must also change. And if that won’t happen, even the government itself may have to change,” Reddy remarked, intensifying his criticism.

Won’t allow injustice to farmers: Rajgopal Reddy

Reddy warned that he would not allow injustice to farmers, even if it meant the RRR project getting scrapped. Underscoring that “his strength lies in people”, he called upon farmers to prepare for a united fight against the government.

“Even though I belong to the ruling party, I will not hesitate to confront the government if my people suffer. I am ready for any struggle or sacrifice,” he asserted.

Rejecting personal political ambition, Reddy said he would never compromise with power for positions.

“I will tell the chief minister directly that my priority is the people of Munugode. Land is more than farming; it is an identity and status. And the people of my constituency are losing the largest share in this project,” he said, assuring that he would escalate the issue to state leaders and even Union ministers if necessary.

The meeting was attended by displaced farmers of Narayanapur mandal along with leaders from various political parties.

Reddy’s conflict with Congress leadership

Reddy’s conflict with the Congress leadership began around unmet assurances and his sense of being marginalised within the party.

He was reportedly promised a berth in the state cabinet, but that promise never materialised, leaving him disgruntled. Reddy has since accused the party high command and state leadership of betraying the trust of not only him but also his constituency.

