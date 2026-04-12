Congress MP Mallu Ravi urges Centre to approve Dornakal–Gadwal rail line

Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi has urged the Railway Board to grant immediate approvals for the proposed Dornakal–Gadwal railway line, citing its potential to significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of southern Telangana.

During a meeting with Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, April 11, the MP submitted a formal representation highlighting the importance of the project.

According to Ravi, the proposed 296-kilometre railway line will pass through several backward regions, including Suryapet, Nalgonda, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal.

He emphasised that the project would enhance connectivity among these districts, facilitating easier transportation for both passengers and goods.

Railway line would boost trade: MP Ravi

The MP noted that the railway line would be particularly beneficial for the movement of commercial commodities such as coal, cement, and granite, as well as local agricultural produce. Improved rail connectivity is expected to boost trade, reduce transportation costs, and support regional development.

Ravi also pointed out that the South Central Railway General Manager has already submitted the alignment survey and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed line to the Railway Board.

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Given that the preliminary groundwork has been completed, he requested that the necessary clearances be granted without delay.

Highlighting the long-standing demand for better infrastructure in the region, the MP stressed that the project would play a crucial role in accelerating economic growth and improving livelihoods in underserved areas of Telangana.

He urged the Railway Board to prioritise the project in the interest of balanced regional development.