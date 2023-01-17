Congress MP Randeep Surjewala calls Bommai govt in Karnataka ‘most corrupt’

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 17th January 2023 8:52 am IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka State Congress-in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said the proof submitted by the Contractors association working President against a Karnataka BJP MLA in connection with an alleged case of corruption, clearly proves the BJP government is “rooted in corruption.”

“The proof submitted by the Contractors association proves the BJP government in Karnataka is rooted in corruption. Bommai Government is the most corrupt government in India,” Randeep Singh Surjewala said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru.

Surjewala claimed that when Congress Party returns back to power in the state, it will take strict action against everyone involved in corruption.

“We will file First Information Report on all the allegations of the Contractors Association when we will return to power in the state. Everyone who is involved in looting the resources of the state will be strictly punished then, “Surjewala added.

Surjewala wrote in a tweet: “One more day, One more Corruption Scam! #40PercentSarkara has buried the progressive State of Karnataka in a cesspool of corruption. REASON -Everyone shares the Loot! If CM Bommai doesn’t register an FIR against BJP MLA & arrest him, will prove complicity at the highest level.”

