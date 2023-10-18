Congress’ Naseem Khan demands suspension of trade with Israel

Khan, who is the Working President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, made this demand in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th October 2023 6:22 pm IST
Congress leader Naseem Khan.

Mumbai: Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Wednesday said the Centre should suspend bilateral trade with Israel.

Khan, who is the Working President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, made this demand in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India must immediately stop all bilateral trade with Israel. This would be in accordance with the sentiments of crores of peace-loving people of India,” he stated.

“Right from Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Manmohan Singh, the Indian government has had a very good relationship with the leadership and people of Palestine and we have always stood with them in the hour of need on humanitarian grounds,” Khan added.

