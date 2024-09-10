Congress nominates Lal Singh, supporter of Kathua rapists, for Basohli seat

Congress on Monday, September 9, released its third list for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, nominating Chaudhary Lal Singh, a controversial figure, to contest from the Basohli constituency in Kathua.

In addition to Lal Singh, Congress has fielded JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla from RS Pura-Jammu South and former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah (SC) in its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. With this announcement, Congress has now declared a total of 34 candidates for the Assembly elections.

In 2018, Singh a former minister of the BJP-led government participated in a rally organised by local Hindutva leaders in support of the gang rape and murder accused of an eight-year-old nomad tribal girl. Singh’s presence at this rally drew widespread condemnation, leading to his resignation amid public outcry in the country and political backlash.

At the rally, Singh questioned the police investigation and declared the rape as a conspiracy attempt against Hindus while supporting the accused identified as Parvesh Kumar Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar. His statement sparked national outrage and became a focal point of criticism against the BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a report by Al Jazeera, it was revealed that the victim was kidnapped and then gang-raped for a week inside a temple. She was brutally assaulted to the length that her uterus had come out from her private part.

“Subsequently, the unconscious victim was strangled and her head was hit twice with a stone ‘to make sure’ she was dead,” said a special police officer Deepak. The police investigation states, “The unconscious body of the victim was taken to a nearby forest and before murdering her once again she was gang-raped.”

After his resignation, Singh formed his political outfit “the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party”. However, on 20 March 2024, he joined the Indian National Congress. Now he is officially contesting elections to represent the Congress party, amid criticism.

His candidacy is seen as a static move by Congress to consolidate votes in the Hindu-dominated region where they aim to challenge the BJP’s dominance.

The decision of Congress to nominate Singh has raised questions among allies with some accusing the Congress of compromising its values for electoral gain.

As per the reports, Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in J&K from 18 September to 1 October 2024 in 3 phases.