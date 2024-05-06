Congress office in Amethi attacked, cars vandalized

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th May 2024 7:44 am IST
Congress office in Amethi attacked
Amethi: The Congress party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi was attacked by some unidentified miscreants around midnight on Sunday.

The miscreants vandalized several vehicles parked outside and fled after creating a ruckus, triggering a protest by party workers.

Following the incident, Congress District President Pradeep Singal rushed to the party office.

A heavy police force along with CO City Mayank Dwivedi reached the spot after the incident and tried to pacify the protesting party workers.

CO City Dwivedi has assured that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Police force has been deployed at the site of the incident.

