Congress flags Owaisi’s ‘Behtareen CM’ flattery, says AIMIM ignores Muslims’ issues

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader Jagga Reddy at a recent press conference ahead of the elections, attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and accused him of making negligible efforts for the development of Muslims in Hyderabad in the last 40 years.

Sanagareddy MLA Jagga Reddy accused the MP of favouring all elected chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh, maintaining friendly relations to remain in power, however defrauding the people of Old City.

“During YSR’s term, you called him ‘Behtareen CM’ (best CM), likewise during Konijeti Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy’s term. You praised Chandrababu Naidu as well during his term. Is the entire purpose of your life and politics to praise chief ministers? Have you ever stepped into the shoes of our Muslim brothers and enquired about their living conditions?” Jagga Reddy fired.

Jagga urged the Muslim community to be cautious of Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM. He emphasized the importance of considering development instead of getting caught up in emotional religious sentiments while raising questions over the Owaisi brothers’ contribution towards the Muslims.

Accusing the AIMIM of following a script handed down by the AIMIM’s ‘friendly party’s’ chief KCR, he slammed Owaisi for abusing former congress president Sonia Gandhi. “You had addressed Sonia Gandhi as your mother, is this what your religion teaches you? To abuse your mother?” questioned Jagga Reddy.

As elections approach the state, Congress is gearing up to become a strong contender to form the government in Telangana. The party is attempting to make inroads into the Old City and woo Muslim voters with promises of ‘focused efforts’ towards revitalizing the area through substantial financial investments and infrastructural overhauls,

Will bolster QQSUDA, expand SETWIN: Cong

Under the Congress banner, Sameer Waliullah outlined a multi-pronged strategy poised to transform the Old City. At the core of its vision lies a proposal for a dedicated Rs. 5,000 financial package to bolster the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), not only with funds but with additional manpower and new projects.

On employment, the party said that it aims to expand SETWIN’s (Society for Employment Promotion & Training in Twin Cities) training programs by boosting both funds and staffing levels.

On Old City Metro, Passport Office

The Congress is also promising to open the Metro Rail in the Old City within one year of winning the elections. “The enhancement of the business ecosystem is another key objective, with the party proposing SEZ status for the area to attract businesses to establish their offices, creating a bedrock for economic growth,” the media statement read.

Sameer Waliullah stressed the importance of infrastructure and public services, promising to establish a Passport Office, other essential government departments, and a super-speciality hospital to meet the healthcare needs of Old City residents.

The party said that it plans to implement laws to prevent financial exclusion against the Old City, in a comprehensive anti-discrimination legislative effort.

International School in Old City

Sameer Waliullah said that the High Command would be convinced to establish an international school in the Old City Hyderabad to ensure access to ‘world-class’ education for local children. He said an international school per district has been promised in the Six Guarantees unveiled by the Congress party.

He said the healthcare infrastructure would be improved by upgrading the Osmania General Hospital and other public hospitals while enhancing medical services for the community.

Sameer Waliullah said these suggestions were compiled after having wide consultation with various leaders, organisations, and other stakeholders and they would be submitted to the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to be crystallized into concrete guarantees.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.