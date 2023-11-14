Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge sends warning letter to rebels

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th November 2023 8:27 am IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan in-charge of the All India Congress Committee Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday sent a warning letter to senior leaders of the party, who are allegedly not supporting the party’s authorised candidate.

Randhawa also sent a letter to Congress workers who rebelled against the official candidate of the party asking them to join the campaign in favour of the party by supporting the official candidate, the party said in a statement.

Randhawa has warned that in the next two days, if the rebel candidates do not withdraw from the elections and party officials and senior leaders, including Habibur Rehman, Umardaraz and Saroj Meena, do not join the election campaign, then the party will take action against them.

According to party sources, about 15-20 candidates who have rebelled against the Congress are posing a problem for the party’s authorised candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

