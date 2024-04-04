Congress rejects SDPI support in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Under attack from the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP, the Congress in Kerala on Thursday rejected the organisational support announced by the SDPI, the political arm of the now-banned PFI, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but welcomed individual voters to support the UDF.

Addressing the media here, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the Congress opposes majority and minority communalism.

“We oppose majority and minority communalism. Support offered by SDPI to UDF is being viewed under these circumstances. Each individual can vote according to their wishes. We wish that everyone votes for the UDF but in the case of organisations, this is our stand,” Satheesan said.

He refused to elaborate further.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India, had on Monday announced its support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, Congress leadership had said that the UDF has not reached any understanding with the SDPI.

Criticising the UDF, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, earlier in the day said there appears to be some kind of a deal between the SDPI and the UDF.

Vijayan said that KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, who is Congress candidate from Kannur LS seat, has justified and accepted SDPI support and added that “this shows the opportunistic stand of the UDF.”

The CM said while the SDPI announced its support for UDF in Kerala, it was allied with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

BJP leader and union minister Smriti Irani, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said she was shocked that he had allegedly accepted support of SDPI.

“By accepting their support, he (Gandhi) has also violated the oath to the Constitution taken during the filing of the nomination,” she said while speaking to reporters after the filing of BJP state chief K Surendran’s nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas, meanwhile said the delayed response of the Congress party rejecting the support lacked sincerity.

“The Congress decided to reject the support after understanding that it will backfire at the national level. The Leader of Opposition, the KPCC president and the acting president were justifying the SDPI support for almost three days,” Krishnadas alleged.

Satheesan had earlier said that many parties were extending support to UDF but it has not held any discussions with SDPI or reached any understanding.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26.