Congress sarpanch rebels against own govt over land acquisition in Vikarabad

Protests intensify in Kadlapur and Rapolu as farmers oppose 1,200-acre land acquisition for an industrial park; villagers allege police high-handedness, including manhandling of women.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 10:18 am IST
Congress sarpanch rebels against own govt over land acquisition in Vikarabad
Pulinder, the Congress Sarpanch of Kadlapur.

Hyderabad: Tensions are escalating in Kadlapur village, Parigi mandal in Vikarabad district of Telangana, as local farmers and leaders voice strong opposition to the proposed land acquisition for an industrial park.

Pulinder, the Congress Sarpanch of Kadlapur, has openly criticised his own party’s government, questioning what he describes as the “unjust treatment of loyal supporters.”

“Will you seize our lands just because we worked for the Congress party?” he asked, expressing deep frustration over the situation.

Subhan Haleem

Farmers and villagers, who have been opposing the acquisition of nearly 1,200 acres of agricultural land, staged protests asserting their right to their lands, raising slogans of “Maa Bhoomulu Maake” (Our lands belong to us).

Villagers allege forceful land acquisition

According to villagers, the government is proceeding with forceful land acquisition under the pretext of setting up an industrial park in Kadlapur. Farmers allege that the move threatens their livelihoods and could leave many families without a source of income.

Kadlapur’s status as the highest Congress majority village in Parigi Mandal has added to the sense of betrayal among residents.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Village representatives, including the Sarpanch, said they have already approached local authorities, submitting petitions to the MRO, RDO, and District Collector, urging them to halt the acquisition process.

They also met MLA Rammohan Reddy, explaining that taking away agricultural lands would render farmers destitute. However, villagers claim their concerns have been ignored.

Sarpanch warns of intensified protests

Since the MLA’s recent press conference confirming the industrial park project, anxiety has gripped the village. Residents say farmers are under severe emotional distress, with some reportedly unable to eat due to fear and uncertainty.

Pulinder warned that if the government does not reconsider its decision, the villagers are prepared to intensify their protest.

“If this acquisition is not stopped, we will stage a dharna in front of the MLA’s residence along with all villagers,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 10:18 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button