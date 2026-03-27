Congress sarpanch rebels against own govt over land acquisition in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Tensions are escalating in Kadlapur village, Parigi mandal in Vikarabad district of Telangana, as local farmers and leaders voice strong opposition to the proposed land acquisition for an industrial park.

Pulinder, the Congress Sarpanch of Kadlapur, has openly criticised his own party’s government, questioning what he describes as the “unjust treatment of loyal supporters.”

“Will you seize our lands just because we worked for the Congress party?” he asked, expressing deep frustration over the situation.

Farmers and villagers, who have been opposing the acquisition of nearly 1,200 acres of agricultural land, staged protests asserting their right to their lands, raising slogans of “Maa Bhoomulu Maake” (Our lands belong to us).

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Villagers allege forceful land acquisition

According to villagers, the government is proceeding with forceful land acquisition under the pretext of setting up an industrial park in Kadlapur. Farmers allege that the move threatens their livelihoods and could leave many families without a source of income.

Kadlapur’s status as the highest Congress majority village in Parigi Mandal has added to the sense of betrayal among residents.

Village representatives, including the Sarpanch, said they have already approached local authorities, submitting petitions to the MRO, RDO, and District Collector, urging them to halt the acquisition process.

They also met MLA Rammohan Reddy, explaining that taking away agricultural lands would render farmers destitute. However, villagers claim their concerns have been ignored.

Sarpanch warns of intensified protests

Since the MLA’s recent press conference confirming the industrial park project, anxiety has gripped the village. Residents say farmers are under severe emotional distress, with some reportedly unable to eat due to fear and uncertainty.

Pulinder warned that if the government does not reconsider its decision, the villagers are prepared to intensify their protest.

“If this acquisition is not stopped, we will stage a dharna in front of the MLA’s residence along with all villagers,” he said.