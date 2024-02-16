Congress should follow I-T rules instead of ‘showering abuses’ on PM: BJP

"The BJP has nothing to do with it at all. It is a routine I-T process. We condemn the palpable lies being made out by the Congress," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 7:54 pm IST
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the release of former Navy personnel jailed in Qatar shows that India's power has increased in the world. India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the country's strength, said Prasad, a former Union minister.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday rubbished as a lie the Congress’ allegation that the government was behind the Income Tax department freezing its bank accounts, claiming that the more it is defeated in polls the more belligerent it has become in “showering abuses” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

An I-T appellate tribunal later allowed the Congress to operate its accounts pending a further hearing next week.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the I-T action was a routine process as the Congress had not followed due procedure in either filing taxes or adhering to rules and regulations regarding appeal.

MS Education Academy

“The BJP has nothing to do with it at all. It is a routine I-T process. We condemn the palpable lies being made out by the Congress,” he said.

Soon after the Congress said its accounts have been frozen, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi spoke out against the government in posts on X.

“Don’t be afraid Modi ji, Congress is not the name of power of money, but of the power of people… We have never bowed before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down,” Gandhi said.

Also Read
Income Tax dept freezes Congress’ accounts, party cries foul

Hitting back, Prasad said the opposition should not blame the BJP or Modi if people have made up their mind to not vote for the Congress.

“Is the Congress left with nothing but abuses for Modi and the BJP. It’s a sign of utter desperation. The more they are defeated the more belligerent they are becoming in showering abuses on Modi and the BJP,” he said.

Prasad said the Congress has been “most remiss” in pursuing the I-T proceedings.
“A particular tax is levied, you dont pay. You go for stay but dont follow the stay procedure. If you dont follow the procedure of IT laws, the consequences will follow. It is a simple case,” he added.

Since the party has now got some relief, it should follow the procedure, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 7:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button