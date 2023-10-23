Congress slams Kerala FM over Veena Vijayan’s GST payment

Kochi: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Monday slammed Kerala Finance Minister K.N Balagopal for a reply which was given to his complaint over the GST of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan and her IT firm Exalogic.

“On Sunday, there were reports that Finance Department written a letter to Kuzhalnaden and pointed out that GST has been paid by Veena and her IT firm. After that the media reported against me. I was told by top CPI-M leaders that I should apologise for a misleading statement but I stand by what I have said,” said Kuzhalnadan.

In August, Kuzhalnadan wrote to Finance Minister based on the report prepared by a department of the Income Tax claiming that Veena and her firm has received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL – a mining company.

It further pointed out that CMRL officials had mentioned that it was not for any service rendered, which Kuzhalnadan first pointed out that it was the gratis which CMRL got for his business, as Vijayan holds the crucial portfolio of Pollution Board, where sanctions and procedures for a mining company was cleared.

“There are two separate agreements which the IT department stumbled upon a raid at the CMRL premises in 2017. One agreement shows that Veena has been appointed as the marketing consultant of CMRL from January 1, 2017 for a monthly retainer fee of Rs 5 lakhs and another agreement where her IT firm Exalogic for the IT needs of CMRL for a monthly fee of Rs 3 lakhs from March 2017,” said Kuzhalnadan.

He further said that GST in the country started from July 2017.

“What is important is Veena took GST registration from 17th January 2018 and now Finance Department says in their reply that GST has been paid. My question is how can someone who has taken GST in January 2018 pay from July 2017. Balagopal should come clean on how such a reply can be given that GST has been paid,” said Kuzhalnadan.

Kuzhalnadan said it’s just not Rs 1.72 crores that she has received but as the information has surfaced now that a leading firm Santa Monica which was under GST Vigilance, after they became a client of Veena’s IT firm on a payment of Rs one crore, all GST proceedings came to an end.

“It’s very sad and deplorable, the CPI-M and the government departments are toiling hard to keep under wraps the loot done by the family of Vijayan. I know I will be successful in my attempts, even when the party and various departments are after me but God is with me,” said Kuzhalnadan.

He asked Balagopal to apologise.