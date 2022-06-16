Congress stages demonstration in Jaipur over Rahul’s questioning by ED

Jaipur: Congress staged a symbolic gherao of the Rajasthan Raj Bhavan here on Thursday and demonstrated against the alleged repressive policies of the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the ED’s case against Gandhi was false and part of the Centre’s conspiracy to divert people’s attention from real issues facing the country.

Congress leaders and workers staged a sit-in at the Civil Lines gate near the Raj Bhavan.

“This false case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi to divert people’s attention from the country’s problems, including unemployment,” Dotasra said in his address to the protesters.

He said party workers would protest at all district headquarters in the state on Friday.

State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Ashok Chandna also addressed the protest demonstration.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. He has been summoned for questioning for the fourth time on Friday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.