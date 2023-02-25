SCs, STs, OBCs, women, youth, minorities to get 50% reservation in CWC

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th February 2023 2:44 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikharjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi & Piryanka Gandhi at the plenary. (Photo: Twitter.)

Nava Raipur: The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session here on Saturday to provide a 50 percent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters, and minorities in its working committee.

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.

The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25.

The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.

