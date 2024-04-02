Congress to release its manifesto at Tukkuguda meet: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress party will announce its national manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the Tukkuguda event on April 6.

He stated that the manifesto would include the INDIA bloc’s promises for Telangana like special funds and permits for the state once the alliance comes to power at the Centre.

“The high command’s decision to announce the national framework from here shows that it has recognised the hard work of the party workers here. The INDIA alliance will take the oath at Ramlila Maidan on June 9,” he said.

He made the remarks after reviewing the preparations for the ‘Jana Jathara Sabha‘ at the event’s site on Tuesday, April 2.

Revanth targets KCR

Reacting strongly to former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s criticism towards the ruling party over farmers’ distress, Revanth advised him to announce Rs 100 crore to farmers from his party’s Rs 1500 crore electoral bond fund.

“If BRS gives names of 200 farmers who committed suicide, we will give compensation. KCR should give names of the deceased farmers within 48 hours ” he said.

The chief minister likened KCR to a Rs 1000 note and said that he is “invalid” and if one possesses it, they will be jailed.

“Had KCR not lost elections, not broken his hip, his daughter not in jail, he would have never been available for the state,” he remarked.