Congress top brass meets party leaders from Manipur

Among those who met the top Congress leadership were former Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader in Manipur.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2023 1:37 pm IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Manipur (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi met the party’s leaders from Manipur and discussed the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state.

BookMyMBBS

Among those who met the top Congress leadership were former Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader in Manipur.

The meeting took place at the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party on the Parliament complex.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Manipur: Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts till noon on Monday

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting.

MLA and Manipur Pradesh Congress chief K Meghachandra Singh also met Kharge and the Gandhis along with K Ranjit Singh, the party’s deputy CLP leader in Manipur.

MLA and Manipur Congress Treasurer Lokeshwar Singh was also among those present at the meeting.

The Congress has been raising the issue of Manipur violence and demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament on the steps being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2023 1:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button