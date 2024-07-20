Congress unveils ‘chargesheet’ against Shinde govt; says people will teach them lesson

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday unveiled its “chargesheet” against the Eknath Shinde government and said people would teach the ruling dispensation “formed through corruption” a lesson in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said crime and the drug menace had grown in Mumbai and the rest of the state under the present government, while corruption was pervading all sectors.

“The first monsoon rains saw Mumbai in dire straits. There is corruption in cleaning of sewer lines and drains. MLAs are purchased. The government, which was formed through corruption, is very corrupt. The government will have to pay a price in the assembly elections. People will teach them a lesson,” Thorat asserted.

Inflation and unemployment had skyrocketed under the Shinde government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, he added.

At the function where the “chargesheet” was released, Mumbai Congress chief and recently-elected Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad said land in the metropolis was being given free to “friends of the regime”, while businesses were leaving the state.

“We are submitting this chargesheet in the people’s court. The state government has not only meted out injustice to Mumbai but has also hurt its self respect, identity and harmony. Since the Mahayuti government came power, ‘ladka mitra’ (dear friend) scheme was started under which all rules were relaxed for the benefit of friends in the Dharavi redevelopment project,” she alleged.

After Dharavi, dairy land is also being given to private entities, said Gaikwad.