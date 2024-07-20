CBI nabs ‘mastermind’, 2 MBBS students in NEET-UG leak case

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday, July 20, arrested one of the masterminds, a B.Tech graduate from NIT-Jamshedpur, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly acted as “solvers”, officials said.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities has now reached 21, they said.

The alleged mastermind Shashi Kumar Paswan alias Paasu, is a B.Tech graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur.

The two MBBS students – second-year student Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi and first-year student Deepender Sharma – were arrested on Saturday. They are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The MBBS students were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date of the NEET UG examination, and were allegedly acting as “solvers” for the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the NIT Jamshedpur, who was arrested earlier, they said.

Paswan was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.

So far, the CBI has lodged six FIRs in relation to the case.