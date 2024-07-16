NEET-UG paper leak: Key accused among 2 more arrested by CBI

The total number of people arrested in connection with cases pertaining to irregularities in the medical entrance exam has now reached 14

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th July 2024 6:01 pm IST
NEET-UG paper leak Key accused among 2 more arrested by CBI
Representational Image

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two individuals, including a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, who allegedly stole the paper from a National Testing Agency’s trunk in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, officials said Tuesday, July 16.

With the two arrests, the total number of people arrested in connection with cases pertaining to leakage, impersonation, and other irregularities in the medical entrance exam has now reached 14, they said.

The agency has arrested Pankaj Kumar, alias Aditya, a 2017 batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh, the officials said.

MS Education Academy

Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested in Patna, they said.

Also Read
NEET-UG row: SC issues notice on NTA’s fresh batch of transfer pleas

The CBI has also arrested one Raju Singh, who allegedly helped Kumar steal the papers and pass them on to other gang members, they said, adding that Singh was arrested from Hazaribagh.

The agency, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper, while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra are linked to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency’s own FIR, based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, pertains to a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th July 2024 6:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button