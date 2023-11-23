Congress upholds secularism, BJP indulges in polarisation, says Kharge

Nagpur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in polarisation and appeasement politics, and claimed that the grand old party upholds secularism.

He was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport after attending a private function hosted by Congress leader Avinash Pandey here.

“While they (BJP) indulge in appeasement politics and polarisation, we uphold secularism. The Bharat Jodo Yatra (led by Rahul Gandhi) was a testament to this commitment,” Kharge said.

Asked about the BJP complaining to the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi and him, the Congress chief said he would give his response on the issue directly to the poll panel.

The EC issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi on Thursday for his “panauti”, “pickpocket” and loan-waiver remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked him to respond by Saturday evening.

Reiterating the Congress’ stand, Kharge said his party is committed to conducting a caste-based census in the country if it is voted to power.