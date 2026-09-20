Congress visits KTR-linked Janwada farmhouse over land scam claims

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress in Telangana stepped up its attack on BRS on Saturday, September 19, over allegations that its party leadership “looted” lands worth Rs one lakh crore, among others, when the party was in power.

A day after visiting Siddipet district “to place before people the facts and questions surrounding alleged land transactions involving BRS, including KCR”, a team of Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Saturday visited a farmhouse at Janwada here which allegedly belonged to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao.

Pradeep Reddy told mediapersons on Friday that he owned the farmhouse and that he leased it to Rama Rao.

Pradeep Reddy said he and Rama Rao were childhood friends.

Farmhouse built over drainage system: Mallu Ravi

Speaking to reporters at the farmhouse, Congress MP Mallu Ravi said he and his colleagues were visiting the property to let people know about the alleged irregularities involving the BRS leadership.

He alleged that the farmhouse was built over a drainage system in violation of rules and also without obtaining necessary permissions.

Though the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) had issued a notice to produce relevant documents, the person who claimed to have leased it has not responded. This meant that the said owner does not possess the necessary documents, Ravi alleged.

HYDRAA, municipal officials flag irregularities with the farmhouse

Another Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy quoted a police officer as saying in the past that Rama Rao was staying in the building.

He alleged that other lands in the vicinity belonged to Rama Rao’s family members which originally were owned by a company related to founder of erstwhile Satyam Computers B Ramalinga Raju.

Speaking to reporters, Kiran Kumar Reddy called HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath over phone.

Ranganath said a notice was issued seeking details of building permissions and over the allegations that the building was built on a drainage system.

Kiran Kumar Reddy urged the HYDRAA Commissioner to “immediately take action” over the alleged violations at the farmhouse.

Kiran Kumar Reddy also called municipal commissioner and asked if the property had permissions to which she replied that the structure had no “buiding permission”.

Kiran Kumar Reddy wondered how Rama Rao, who had served as Municipal Administration Minister, stayed in a building with no permission and was built on a drainage system in violation of rules.

Congress MLA Ram Mohan Reddy demanded that the lease deed be made public and alleged that the drainage system which was obstructed by building a farmhouse used to provide irrigation water to poor farmers. He demanded legal action on the matter.

Also Read Govt probes into KCR farmhouse, KTR recalls wealthy past

Take action if irregularities proved: KTR

Meanwhile, Rama Rao told reporters in Wanaparthy district that the state government can take action if any irregularities are proved.

“Congress is in power in the state. If it is proved that we have done something wrong anywhere, they can take any action” he said.

Revanth Reddy’s allegations

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 16 accused the BRS leadership of “looting” lands worth Rs one lakh crore and ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving the farmhouse of party supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Revanth Reddy, who spoke in the Assembly, had alleged that lands and properties belonging to a company of erstwhile Satyam Computers founder Ramalinga Raju which were seized by the Income Tax Department (under attachment), were transferred to Rama Rao.

The Congress and BRS have been engaged in a verbal duel since then.

There has been no reaction from Ramalinga Raju to the allegations made by the CM.