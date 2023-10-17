Congress war room raid: Telangana HC orders action against police

Counsel for the petitioner sought orders from the police to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each of the detained for illegal custody.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th October 2023 10:03 am IST
Congress war room raid: Telangana HC orders action against police
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to take action against police officials responsible for the detention of three volunteers from the Congress war room here during a raid in December last year.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It directed the Commissioner to initiate action against the officials for acting in violation of the rules.

The court order came on a habeas corpus petition filed by senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Congress War room raid: Telangana HC stays police notice to three

Counsel for the petitioner had told the court that the three persons were kept in illegal custody for 18 hours and released after a habeas corpus petition was filed.

He had sought orders from the police to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each of the detained for illegal custody.

The police had raided the Telangana Congress war room run by the party’s poll strategist, Sunil Kanugolu for allegedly making defamatory comments about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and posting the same on social media platforms.

The police had later issued notice under the 41A CrPC notices in connection with the case booked by the cyber crime wing against them under Indian Penal Code’s sections 505-B and 469 for making defamatory videos by morphing photos.

On the pleas of Ishank Sharma, Prashant Taineni and Manda Sripratap, the High Court stayed the notices.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th October 2023 10:03 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button