Congress will return what BRS ‘looted’ in Telangana: Karnataka minister

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Karnataka’s IT minister Priyank Kharge, who is also son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Congress would come to power in Telangana and implement its six poll guarantees in the state by returning the money “looted” by the ruling BRS.

Priyank Kharge referred to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as ‘Bhrasta (corrupt) Rashtra Samithi’. Citing reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) he said, “When you read the CAG report and reports about various schemes, it is very clear that the BRS is not Bharat Rashtra Samithi but ‘Bhrasta Rashtra Samithi’,” Kharge said.

Kharge also dismissed the allegations made by the BRS concerning Congress’s performance in Karnataka. He offered to arrange a bus trip for Telangana’s chief minister and BRS leaders to Karnataka to witness firsthand the implementation of Congress’s guarantees in the state.

While speaking about Central agencies’ raids on Congress leaders, Priyank Kharge said, “What is surprising? This has been happening for the past 10 years. CBI, ED and IT are BJP’s star campaigners – not Modi or Amit Shah… I am not surprised. Anybody who speaks against the current regime in the country, the first Standard Operating Procedure that opens up is IT-ED raids.”