Congress workers confront minister Seethakka over BC quota in local polls

The local body elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on December 11,14, and 17 in three phases.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana local body elections, a group of Congress workers protested against Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka on Wednesday, November 26, alleging not a single seat was provided to the Backwards Class members in Mulugu.

The protestors questioned the minister regarding the decision despite 42 percent reservation for BCs in the local body elections. The incident occurred in Kannaigudem mandal, one of the workers asked, “Why didn’t the party give even one seat in the mandal which has 6000 BCs?”

The first phase of polling will be held on December 11, the second phase on December 14, and the third phase on December 17.

Nominations for the first phase will be accepted from November 27, for the second phase on November 30 and December 3 for the third.

Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm, followed by counting from 2 pm onwards. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the issuance of the notification.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is November 29, the second phase is December 2, and the third phase is December 5.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 30, December 3 and December 6.

The SEC has provided 17.08 percent reservation in gram panchayats for Backward Classes (BCs). Out of the total 12,735 gram panchayats, 2,176 have been reserved for BCs.

Among 31 districts where elections will be held, Siddipet has the highest BC reservation at 26.772. In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, no Gram Panchayat has been reserved for BCs.

