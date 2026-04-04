Congress workers place CM Revanth photo inside KCR’s Gajwel office, spark row

Hyderabad: Congress workers, on Saturday, April 4, allegedly attacked the Gajwel camp office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and placed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s portrait in protest.

Gajwel Assembly constituency is represented by former chief minister KCR.

Led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Tumukunta Aknsha Reddy, the party workers purportedly damaged the window pane, local media reported.

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However, the Gajwel Police are yet to lodge a case even though a formal complaint was filed against 40 Congress workers, including Aknsha Reddy. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) told Siasat.com they are seeking a legal opinion.

“The camp office is mostly vacant as all the party work happens in KCR’s farmhouse,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders have strongly condemned the attack and alleged it was carried out at the direction of CM Revanth Reddy.

BRS Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao compared Congress leaders with criminal gangs.

“The behaviour of Congress leaders, who are recklessly acting out in broad daylight under the intoxication of power and forgetting the bounds of propriety, is rivaling that of Bihar’s gangs. When brazen attacks are being carried out even on the camp offices of people’s representatives, does it mean there is no peace and security in the state?”

Huzurlabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy warned that the people will never tolerate actions that tarnish Telangana’s self-respect. “In a democracy, an attack on the opposition leader’s office is highly alarming, and he criticized that the Congress government is attempting to silence the opposition voices. He lashed out that Congress leaders are crossing limits due to the arrogance of power,” read his post on X.