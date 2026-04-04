Medaram Jatara protest: Padi Kaushik Reddy appears before CID

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 4, in connection with the alleged unlawful assembly and obstruction of police personnel during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara (Medaram Jatara) in January.

On March 30, the central investigation agency issued a notice to Reddy, under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to appear for the probe in Lakdikapul.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: BRS Party MLA Padi Koushik Reddy appeared before the CID at their Hyderabad office today.



He was summoned by the CID in connection with a case filed against him related to an incident at Sammakka Sarakka Temple in Karimnagar. The case involves… pic.twitter.com/0sv92D61sW — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026

The case pertains to the four-day tribal festival, Medaram Jatara, in the Mulugu district that took place from January 28 to January 31.

Also Read After Medaram Jatara protest, CID summons BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

Reddy, his family and supporters were en route to participate in the festival when they were stopped by the Karimnagar police, citing Telangana High Court’s order that only a limited number of vehicles are permitted to the festival.

The BRS leader allegedly sat on the road, obstructed the free flow of traffic and wrongfully restrained vehicles and pedestrians, thereby impeding police personnel in the discharge of their duties. He reportedly uttered religiously defamatory statements against the Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, Gaush Alam, invoking strong reactions from the Telangana IAS Officers’ Institute.

Reddy, on the other hand, wrote to the association secretary, denying the allegations and demanding evidence. ” I am demanding you once again to either show the video of me allegedly saying the above-quoted words or else to publish a written public apology in print media within three days, failing which I will initiate appropriate legal proceedings,” read his letter.



