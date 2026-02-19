Prove religious defamation charge: BRS’ Kaushik Reddy to IPS association

In January, the BRS leader engaged in a scuffle with the Telangana police officers while enroute to participate in the Medaram Jatara tribal festival.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 4:18 pm IST|   Updated: 19th February 2026 4:24 pm IST
Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Padi Kaushik Reddy, on Thursday, February 19, demanded that the Telangana Indian Police Service Officers Association provide evidence of him making religiously defamatory statements against Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam.

“I would like to remind you that I, being a public representative, have utmost faith in all officers functioning in the State and also have due respect for all religions. I would like to state that I never uttered such words, I am demanding you once again to either show the video of me allegedly saying the above quoted words or else to publish a written public apology in print media within three days, failing which I will initiate appropriate legal proceedings,” the Huzurabad MLA said in his letter addressed to the association’s secretary.

In January, Kaushik Reddy engaged in a scuffle with the Telangana police officers while enroute to participate in the Medaram Jatara tribal festival. He was accompanied by his wife, daughter and supporters.

Police officers on duty stopped him, citing Telangana High Court’s order that only a limited number of vehicles are permitted to the festival.

Kaushik and his supporters staged a sit-in on the road, chanting “CP (Commissioner of Police) Down, Down! Police Down Down! Look at what the police are doing. You must protect us. We will not sit quietly. We want justice! We want justice!”

When police tried to take him into preventive custody, he allegedly accused Commissioner Goush Alam of religious conversion.

Telangana IPS Officers’ Association demanded an apology from him for his “baseless and vicious” allegations against the Karimnagar Police Commissioner.

